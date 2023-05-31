Facts

19:47 31.05.2023

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

The EU will ramp up its macrofinancial assistance to Moldova almost threefold to EUR1.6 billion from EUR600 million, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference in the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Wednesday.

The macrofinancial assistance plan for Moldova, which was approved by the EU in 2021, envisages allocating EUR600 million to Chisinau over three years.

Additionally, in 2024, the EU will abolish roaming charges within EU borders for mobile network users coming from Moldova. There currently exists a regulation excluding roaming charges between Moldova and Romania.

Von der Leyen also promised to assign another EUR50 million for Chisinau to restore its rail infrastructure and EUR100 million to implement energy efficiency projects in support of socially vulnerable groups of the population and in preparation for the next winter season.

On June 1, Moldova will host a summit of the European Political Community, which will bring together leaders from across the continent.

 

