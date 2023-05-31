Facts

18:56 31.05.2023

Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

1 min read
Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the West should provide Ukraine with "tangible and reliable security guarantees", being "much more ambitious" than before.

According to the French ezine le monde, speaking at the Globsec forum in Bratislava on Wednesday, Macron said that “this will be the subject of collective discussions in the coming weeks.”

The French President also stressed that Ukraine “today protects Europe” and in the interests of the West “reliable security guarantees in a multilateral framework.”

Tags: #macron

MORE ABOUT

11:57 17.05.2023
Cases of forced displacement of children by Russia can generally represent crimes against humanity – Macron

Cases of forced displacement of children by Russia can generally represent crimes against humanity – Macron

11:28 17.05.2023
Macron calls on CoE to support early opening of 100 mental health centers in Ukraine

Macron calls on CoE to support early opening of 100 mental health centers in Ukraine

12:53 16.05.2023
France to send missiles with range 'enable Ukraine to resist' – Macron

France to send missiles with range 'enable Ukraine to resist' – Macron

16:51 01.04.2023
Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate actions for upcoming intl events

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate actions for upcoming intl events

18:19 10.03.2023
Macron: Military aid to Ukraine is priority, peace talks with Russia should be held on Ukrainian terms

Macron: Military aid to Ukraine is priority, peace talks with Russia should be held on Ukrainian terms

13:26 10.03.2023
Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

18:13 17.02.2023
Macron urges to intensify efforts to help Ukraine launch counteroffensive

Macron urges to intensify efforts to help Ukraine launch counteroffensive

10:33 09.02.2023
Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

16:59 13.12.2022
Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

Joint contribution to Ukraine's assistance to get through winter reaches EUR 1 bln – Macron

12:03 08.11.2022
Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

LATEST

EU may extend restrictions on agricultural exports from Ukraine - European commissioner

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

Norway to provide assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 75 bln during five years – PM

Diia has ability to make changes to messages based on construction passport

Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

Zelenskyy introduces new regional administration head in Odesa

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
AD