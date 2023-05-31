Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the West should provide Ukraine with "tangible and reliable security guarantees", being "much more ambitious" than before.

According to the French ezine le monde, speaking at the Globsec forum in Bratislava on Wednesday, Macron said that “this will be the subject of collective discussions in the coming weeks.”

The French President also stressed that Ukraine “today protects Europe” and in the interests of the West “reliable security guarantees in a multilateral framework.”