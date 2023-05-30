Facts

13:29 30.05.2023

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance, destroy enemy in vicinity of Bakhmut – Syrsky

1 min read
On the outskirts of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to advance and destroy the Russian occupiers, said commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Outskirts of Bakhmut. The defense forces continue to advance and destroy the enemy. Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote on the Telegram channel, attaching a video of the work of the Ukrainian military.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said earlier that Ukrainian troops continue to control the vicinities of Bakhmut in the southwestern part in the area of Airplane.

Tags: #bakhmut

