Facts

09:50 30.05.2023

Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

1 min read
Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

Russian troops have lost at least 2,002 tanks since February 24, 2022, the DW edition reports with reference to the Oryx portal.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the independent Dutch portal Oryx has been documenting the losses of armies from photographs and videos on the Internet. According to the platform, during this time Russia has lost at least 2,002 tanks," DW said on its Facebook page.

It is noted that some of the tanks were captured by Ukrainian troops and are now being used against the occupiers.

"Some 1,239 of them [tanks] were destroyed, 106 damaged, 113 abandoned, 544 were captured and are now being used by the AFU against the Russian army," the ezine notes.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of May 29, the Russian Federation lost 3,801 tanks.

Tags: #war #tanks

MORE ABOUT

17:26 29.05.2023
Rada adopts law on Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in Second World War

Rada adopts law on Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in Second World War

11:16 26.05.2023
Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

18:37 23.05.2023
Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

12:08 23.05.2023
War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

19:49 22.05.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

16:46 20.05.2023
Russia been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007 – Budanov

Russia been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007 – Budanov

19:12 15.05.2023
Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

13:25 12.05.2023
Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

19:10 11.05.2023
All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

16:44 08.05.2023
Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

LATEST

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation to bring even more benefits to people – Zelenskyy on his talk with Erdogan

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

EU ambassadors hand Georgian deputy PM demarche over resumed flights to Russia

Ukrainian aviation hit 15 enemy concentration areas

AD
AD
AD
AD