Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

Russian troops have lost at least 2,002 tanks since February 24, 2022, the DW edition reports with reference to the Oryx portal.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the independent Dutch portal Oryx has been documenting the losses of armies from photographs and videos on the Internet. According to the platform, during this time Russia has lost at least 2,002 tanks," DW said on its Facebook page.

It is noted that some of the tanks were captured by Ukrainian troops and are now being used against the occupiers.

"Some 1,239 of them [tanks] were destroyed, 106 damaged, 113 abandoned, 544 were captured and are now being used by the AFU against the Russian army," the ezine notes.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of May 29, the Russian Federation lost 3,801 tanks.