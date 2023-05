There’s one Russian missile carrier in Black Sea with total salvo of eight missiles – Pivden task force

One carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles is on combat duty in the Black Sea as of 10:30 on Saturday.

"As of 10:30, the enemy urgently brought a rocket carrier to combat duty in the Black Sea. Thus, eight Calibers are on standby," Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesperson of the operational command Pivden (South) wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.