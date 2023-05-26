Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

Due to the announced transfer of Russian nuclear warheads to Belarus, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement in which he called this step one that would lead to "further extremely dangerous escalation."

The text of the statement was distributed in Brussels on Friday.

"The European Union condemns the agreement by Russia and Belarus to allow the deployment of Russian nuclear warheads on the Belarusian territory. This is a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation," Borrell said.

The High Representative said this goes against commitments which Russia has undertaken in the Budapest Memorandum, whereby Belarus eliminated all nuclear weapons from its territory, and in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States of 3 January 2022 that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. "We call on Russia to abide by these commitments," Borrell told the Kremlin on behalf of the EU.

In addition, he said the Belarusian regime is "an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine." "We call on Belarusian authorities to put an immediate end to their support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty. Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction," Borrell said in the statement.