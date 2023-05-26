Facts

20:50 26.05.2023

Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

2 min read
Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska delivered an address at the 94th Annual Conference of Ministers of Justice of the Federal States of Germany, which took place in Berlin on May 25 and 26.

"In his address, the head of the department said that with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine faced many challenges, therefore Ukraine highly appreciates the long-term deep cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Justice of Germany. And stressed that the Ministry of Justice continues to work on the introduction of important reforms in the field of justice," Ukraine's Justice Ministry press service said.

It is noted that the ministers of all 16 federal states of Germany strongly condemned the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and called for bringing those responsible for this war to international legal responsibility.

"According to the results, a corresponding resolution was unanimously adopted, which lays down the vector for the further development of the legal policy of Germany not only within the country, but also in Europe: the Ministers of Justice see in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine an obvious and blatant violation of the UN Charter, the basic principles of international law and international treaties; the Ministers of Justice welcome the resolution of the European Parliament of January 19, 2023 on the establishment of a Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine (…) the Ministers of Justice call on the federal government to provide assistance at the European level to the establishment of a Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine," Ukraine's Justice Ministry said.

Maliuska also invited those present to take part in the International Penitentiary Forum, which the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sanctions, with the support of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, will be held in Kyiv from June 20 to June 21, 2023.

