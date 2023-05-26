Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

The supply of air defense systems to Ukraine is a daily issue for working with partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"We will do everything possible, everything to speed up the delivery of more and more quality air defense systems to Ukraine – this is literally a daily issue for working with partners," he said.

According to the head of state, during the day he receives reports on the situation in Dnipro and the elimination of the consequences of another strike. "This is an atrocity: a Russian missile, ballistics – against a hospital and a veterinary clinic. Completely sick creatures," the president said.

"As of this minute, two people were killed as a result of the strike... My condolences to the families and friends! The rubble has not yet been cleared. More than 30 people were injured, including two children," Zelenskyy said.

"This week we have made significant progress on modern aviation for Ukraine, which will become a key component of our defense in the air. We are moving forward in defense modernization faster than we could have imagined six months ago," the president also said.