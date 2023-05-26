Facts

16:46 26.05.2023

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

On Saturday, May 27, mourning was declared in Dnipro for those who killed as a result of a missile attack on one of the city's hospitals, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov has said.

"Tomorrow a day of mourning has been declared in Dnipro for those who killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on one of our hospitals," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"A daytime missile strike destroyed a branch of one of the medical institutions where psychiatric care was provided. In simple words, a mental hospital. There were no military facilities there," he said.

According to him, the poor animals of the nearby veterinary clinic also got it.

As Filatov said, there could have been more victims. "In fact, people were saved by a miracle. At the time of the attack, there was a 'shift change' in the hospital."

"In total, as a result of a massive missile attack at night and daytime shelling, there are more than 1,000 broken windows in the city. In outpatient clinics and adjacent residential buildings. In schools and kindergartens. On the stadium building and in children's out-of-school institutions. In a number of infrastructure and commercial facilities. There is damage to the roofs and communications. Not to mention the private property of people," Filatov said.

As reported, on Friday morning, the invaders launched a missile attack on a health facility in Dnipro. It is already known about two killed and another 30 wounded, the fate of three is not yet known, there is no connection with them.

