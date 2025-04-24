April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Friday, April 25, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced.

"Tomorrow, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, as a result of a combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and ballistic missiles on Thursday, April 24, nine people were killed, 77 were injured, including children, and 44 people were hospitalized.