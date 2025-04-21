Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
17:54 21.04.2025

AXOR Industry invests EUR40 mln in hardware factory in Dnipro during its operation

The total amount of investments by AXOR Industry in the launch, expansion and development of a factory for the production of window and door hardware in Dnipro has been EUR40 million since 2011, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"In 2011, AXOR built a factory in Dnipro - then the initial investments amounted to EUR25 million. When the full-scale war began, the company not only maintained production, but also continued to develop. In 2022-2023, investments were made in new production workshops. Currently, the total amount of investments is EUR40 million," she wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the report, the capacity of the plant in Dnipro is 8 million sets of fittings per year. Svyrydenko emphasized that this is one of the largest factories of this type in Eastern Europe. AXOR exports products to 27 countries around the world.

"I am sincerely grateful to AXOR Industry, whose work proves that war is not an embargo on investments. The private sector of other countries, despite the challenges, is ready to invest in our country right now," she noted.

According to Opendatabot, the founders of AXOR Industry LLC are Funama Holdings Limited (Cyprus), AMC Altus Assets Activities in the interests of Altus-Industrial (Dnipro) and Basera Holding Limited (Malta).

According to the results of work in 2024, AXOR Industry increased revenue by 5.6%, to UAH 627.8 million, net profit by 18.4%, to UAH 19.5 million.

Tags: #axor_industry #dnipro

