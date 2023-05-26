Facts

12:40 26.05.2023

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

As a result of a missile strike on a polyclinic in Dnipro, one person has been killed, 15 injured, the elimination of the consequences of the shelling continues, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest. A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the victims are being rescued. All necessary services are involved. My condolences to the family of the deceased,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

