20:40 25.05.2023

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

KYIV. May 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine is a democratic, free country that can join NATO in future, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Baiba Braze said.

During an online speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation, she stressed that NATO supports Ukraine and does everything possible to win the war against the Russian aggressor.

“This war has completely changed the security landscape in Europe – Russia’s actions jeopardize Euro-Atlantic security. Ukraine, as an independent democracy, plays a central role for Euro-Atlantic security,” Braze noted.

She stressed that NATO considers itself an Alliance "for peace" because it acts primarily according to the principles of the UN Charter.

“Therefore, for us, the right to self-defense, the right to protect one’s choice is an inalienable right of countries, peoples and individuals,” said the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy.

She stressed that NATO members have been supporting Ukraine since 2014 not only by training the Ukrainian military, but also in logistics, cyber security, and support for special operations forces.

“The main objective is to provide Ukraine with the level of support compatible to our standards, so that we can interact most efficiently in terms of equipment as well,” Braze added.

Speaking about the upcoming NATO Summit, she stressed that Ukraine has every right to be a member of the Alliance, its place in the Euro-Atlantic family.

“And this decision was emphasized back in 2008 in Bucharest. With time, and with our assistance you will attain this goal. This is a pretty clear commitment on our part. We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine is a democratic, free country that can join NATO in future. This is our collective mission, and we want to attain it,” she said.

Tags: #nato #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #kyiv_security_forum #braze

