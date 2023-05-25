Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson.

"Meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson. Important, priority issues: the aviation coalition, the situation on the front line, the necessary weapons, the Peace Formula, the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, support of Sweden. We are getting stronger every day," the president said on his Telegram channel.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Minister of Defence of Sweden, they discussed the possibility of Sweden's participation in the aviation coalition and the launch of a separate training program for Ukrainian pilots on modern Western-type aircraft.

The head of state thanked for Sweden's decision to join the international tank coalition in support of Ukraine and to donate 10 Leopard 2 tanks, as well as for its leadership in the formation of the CV-90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Coalition.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, the President of Ukraine stressed that this visit is an important sign of Sweden's solidarity with Ukraine.

“I am very grateful to the entire Swedish society for the great support of our country throughout this full-scale war. For the support both on the battlefield and for the very important financial and humanitarian assistance, Zelenskyy noted.