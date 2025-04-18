Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:37 18.04.2025

Sweden plans to finance innovative areas in defense sector

1 min read
Sweden is ready to finance innovative areas in the defense sector, said the representative of the Swedish government agency FMV, Brigadier General Johan Axelsson, during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Axelsson presented the Ukrainian side with a list of areas that can be worked out. Boyev emphasized that the issues of countering areal bombs and the possibility of intercepting enemy drones remain relevant for Ukraine.

As noted, the production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, which have proven themselves on the battlefield as reliable equipment, remains relevant. The parties agreed to work on the implementation of technical maintenance and repair of these armored vehicles in Ukraine.

They also discussed the details of the joint ventures that will produce critical weapons.

"Ukrainian-Swedish relations in the defense sector are developing, and this is a confirmation of our strategic cooperation. Sweden is one of the leaders in assisting Ukraine, and we are happy to share our experience in return for the development of joint projects," the Deputy Minister noted.

