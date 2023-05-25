Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Norway supports the fighters' coalition and the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 aircraft, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said in an interview with NRK.

"Norway will consider various ways to contribute to the education and training of Ukrainian personnel on the F-16 fighter jet," Gram said.

According to him, the government positively evaluates such an initiative, and at the moment, together with its allies, it analyzes what contribution Norway can make to training.