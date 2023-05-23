Facts

17:33 23.05.2023

Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

1 min read
Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

The Polish Embassy in Ukraine has handed over 26 out of 40 ambulances from the Polish government to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the embassy's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"At the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Polish government of Mateusz Morawiecki handed over 40 ambulances with equipment to support Ukrainian units during the counter-offensive. On May 22, we handed over the first 26 ambulances to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the embassy said.

The embassy also said that a training mission for almost 200 Ukrainian paramedics from the newly created brigades ended last week. The exercises are conducted by rescue instructors of the Humanitarian Medical Aid Group, appointed by the Office of the Polish Prime Minister.

"Poland has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggression, among other things, in the medical care. To date, a large number of medicines, dressings and medical equipment have been transferred. Poland also delivers medical equipment for combat units – personal first-aid kits or emergency backpacks," according to the statement.

Tags: #poland #ambulances

