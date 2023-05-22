Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) are conducting an operation in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which is a consequence of the aggressive policy of the Putin regime and the invasion of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Cherniak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The responsibility for the events [in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation] was assumed by Russian citizens from the RDK – the Russian Volunteer Corps - and the Freedom of Russia Legion. Ukraine welcomes the decisive actions of the opposition to the criminal aggressive Putin regime," Cherniak said.

He stressed that "the events of armed demonstrations and protests by the resistance forces inside the Russian Federation are acquiring signs of a trend, which gives grounds to predict the continuation of the process of demilitarization of Putin's aggressive Russia."

"We confirm that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RDK closely cooperate and interact with the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," said the representative of military intelligence.

Earlier, at about 14:00 on Monday, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RDK announced that they had "liberated" Kozinka of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and entered the settlement of Grayvoron.

The telegram channel of the Freedom of Russia Legion contains an appeal to the residents of the Russian Federation: "Residents of Russia! We are the same Russians as you. We are distinguished only by the fact that we did not want more recognition of the actions of criminals in power and took up arms to defend our freedom. But today it's time for everyone to take responsibility for their future. It's time to put an end to the Kremlin's dictatorship: the Legion is coming home."

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, in a comment to Suspilne, said that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps are conducting an operation in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation in order to create a "security strip" to protect Ukrainians.

In turn, according to Russian media, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the President of the Russian Federation was informed "about an attempt to break through of the Ukrainian sabotage group into Belgorod region."