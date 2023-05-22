Facts

19:40 22.05.2023

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

2 min read
Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) are conducting an operation in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which is a consequence of the aggressive policy of the Putin regime and the invasion of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Cherniak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The responsibility for the events [in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation] was assumed by Russian citizens from the RDK – the Russian Volunteer Corps - and the Freedom of Russia Legion. Ukraine welcomes the decisive actions of the opposition to the criminal aggressive Putin regime," Cherniak said.

He stressed that "the events of armed demonstrations and protests by the resistance forces inside the Russian Federation are acquiring signs of a trend, which gives grounds to predict the continuation of the process of demilitarization of Putin's aggressive Russia."

"We confirm that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RDK closely cooperate and interact with the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," said the representative of military intelligence.

Earlier, at about 14:00 on Monday, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RDK announced that they had "liberated" Kozinka of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and entered the settlement of Grayvoron.

The telegram channel of the Freedom of Russia Legion contains an appeal to the residents of the Russian Federation: "Residents of Russia! We are the same Russians as you. We are distinguished only by the fact that we did not want more recognition of the actions of criminals in power and took up arms to defend our freedom. But today it's time for everyone to take responsibility for their future. It's time to put an end to the Kremlin's dictatorship: the Legion is coming home."

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, in a comment to Suspilne, said that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps are conducting an operation in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation in order to create a "security strip" to protect Ukrainians.

In turn, according to Russian media, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the President of the Russian Federation was informed "about an attempt to break through of the Ukrainian sabotage group into Belgorod region."

Tags: #belgorod #region

MORE ABOUT

20:42 11.05.2023
Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

20:05 24.04.2023
Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

20:57 10.04.2023
Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

19:38 04.04.2023
Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

19:31 03.04.2023
Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

19:37 06.03.2023
Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

19:34 02.03.2023
Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

19:28 23.02.2023
Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

19:57 08.02.2023
Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

19:16 25.04.2022
Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

NATO PA recognizes Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide – MP

LATEST

Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

Facts of sexual violence in war should be perceived as intl enemy crime against Ukrainians

Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK conducting operation in Russian Belgorod to create ‘security strip’ to protect Ukrainians – GUR

AD
AD
AD
AD