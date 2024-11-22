Facts

20:00 22.11.2024

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

1 min read

Some of the DPRK forces were transferred to Belgorod region of Russia bordering Ukraine, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko within the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Some of the forces from the DPRK were transferred to the border area of ​ Belgorod region," Kovalenko said in Telegram on Friday.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the presence of North Korean forces in the Kursk region of Russia. "Some 11,000 North Korean soldiers are currently present on the territory of Russia in the border area with Ukraine, the northern part of our state, namely in Kursk region. Some of these troops have already taken part in military operations against the Ukrainian military, and there are already losses," he said.

Tags: #belgorod #dprk #rf

