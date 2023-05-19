Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has welcomed the decision of the United States to approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and said that the modalities will be worked out in the coming weeks.

"Together with my British, Danish and Belgian colleagues we welcome the news that the United States stands ready to approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The modalities will be worked out in the coming weeks. Ukraine can count on the unwavering support of the Netherlands and its international partners," he said on Twitter on Friday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for his part, also welcomed the decision of the United States.

"Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united," he said on Twitter on Friday.