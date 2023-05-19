Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said during a telethon on Friday evening.

"President Zelenskyy will be meeting with the President of the United States in the coming days," Yermak said. He also confirmed Zelenskyy's participation in the G7 summit. "Yes, I can confirm that," he said.

According to Yermak, during the meeting with Biden, among other things, the U.S. statement of support for the "fighter coalition" will be discussed.

"The presidents will discuss this issue and others," Yermak said.

"Ukraine will very soon have everything it needs to protect our skies," the head of the President's Office said.