Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

The Russian occupiers are trying to regain the lost kilometers around Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military repels the attacks, the enemy has not captured the town, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"Yesterday and today we observe that the enemy is trying to regain the lost kilometers. But they fail, our military repel all attacks. As for Bakhmut itself, most of the fighting is now going on in the south-western part, but we control this part as of now," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the enemy's attacks continue, the Ukrainian forces are fighting back. Maliar added that the fighting in Bakhmut direction continues.

Speaking about the advance of the occupiers in the town, she said that "there is some progress." At the same time, the Defense Ministry denied information in Russian social networks about the alleged capture of Bakhmut by the occupiers.

"At the same time, this is the style of Russians - they always have an informational false start. They give wishful thinking and announce earlier the goals they want to achieve. But it often turns out that they do not reach them. Yesterday-the day before yesterday they claimed on social networks that they already control Bakhmut, this is not true," she said.

In addition, Maliar noted that the occupiers are trying to capture Maryinka and Avdiyivka, and the same fierce fighting continues there.