Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported on successful offensive operations in the western outskirts of the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, which created a springboard for further counter-offensive and the elimination of at least fifty occupiers.

"The width of the breakthrough area was 2,000 meters, and the depth was 700 meter. Previously, the enemy had at least 50 '200s' and up to 100 '300s.' Today, four more Russians are in captivity. The enemy's reserves in this direction have also been liquidated, including several Russian ammunition depots," the brigade said on Telegram channel.

Successful assault operations were carried out by soldiers of the first assault and first mechanized battalions.