Norway donates three radars, up to eight MLRS to Ukraine – joint statement by Norwegian, UK Defense Ministers

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram discussed with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace issues of cooperation, including support for Ukraine, and announced the transfer of radar stations and multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine.

"Today we are confirming the delivery of long-range artillery and radars. Norway provides three Arthur artillery location radars and up to eight long-range rocket artillery of the MLRS type. The donations are made in close collaboration with the UK. These are significant contributions to the Ukrainian defence, and show the determination of our governments to stand together in our support for the Ukrainian people," according to the text of the joint statement adopted at the end of the meeting and published on the website of the Norwegian government on Thursday.

According to the document, the increased need for close military cooperation between allies, especially at sea, as well as a common understanding and a common desire to further enhance our bilateral defence cooperation.

"The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines last year, is a clear reminder of what is at stake here. Our signing today is therefore very important. By working together, we can improve our abilities to detect submarines, counter mine threats and to protect critical infrastructure on the seabed," according to the statement.

The ministers, during their meeting on Thursday, "also agreed to continue and to strengthen support to Ukraine."

"We are working closely together in this support, both financially, through the International Fund for Ukraine, and military, through Operation Interflex. Norway is a substantial contributor to the Fund, and we contribute to the training of Ukrainian soldiers both here in the UK, and in Norway. From this summer on, Norway will double our number of instructors in operation Interflex. We have also worked together to maximize our efforts concerning donation of weapons and ammunition," the ministers said in the statement.