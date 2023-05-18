NATO Defense Ministers to discuss fighter jets for Ukraine at meeting in June – Stoltenberg

NATO Defense Ministers will discuss the issue of a possible transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine at a meeting in June, which will precede the Alliance summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Spiegel.

Commenting on the issue of a possible transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said the supply of weapons developed as the war progressed, the European Pravda publication said.

"Initially, light anti-tank weapons were important. Then there were howitzers and anti-aircraft guns, and then tanks," he said.

"Some countries, such as Poland and Slovakia, have already delivered combat aircraft, albeit old Soviet-style MіG-29s. We are constantly discussing whether modern Western fighters are needed, both in NATO and with Ukraine. I expect that this topic will also be discussed at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in June," the Secretary General said.

However, according to him, no less important than the supply of weapons platforms is ensuring their functioning. "This involves a huge amount of ammunition and spare parts, as well as round-the-clock maintenance," Stoltenberg said.