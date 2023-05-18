AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut direction from 150 m to 1.7 km per day – Cherevaty

The Ukrainian defenders advanced in Bakhmut direction at a distance of 150 to 1,700 meters per day, 130 occupiers were killed in the battles, 145 were injured, four were captured, spokesperson of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said.

"Some 487 times the enemy struck with barrel and rocket artillery at our positions. There were 25 clashes, six air raids. Some 130 occupiers were killed in the battles, 145 were injured, and four were captured," Cherevaty said on the telethon on Thursday.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Msta self-propelled artillery installations, Orlan-10 UAVs and eight field ammunition depots.

“During the fighting, despite the fact that our units do not currently have an advantage in equipment, shells and personnel, they continue to advance on the flanks: they managed to pass a distance of 150 to 1,700 m in a day,” Cherevaty said.