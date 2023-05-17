Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

As a result of the work of the fourth summit of the Council of Europe, which took place in Reykjavik, some 46 countries adopted a Declaration in support of Ukraine, Government Portal said.

"The clear message of the Council of Europe summit in support of further efforts to create a Special Tribunal to punish the Russian political and military leadership for the crime of aggression is extremely important. Let me to say thank you to all friends of Ukraine for the effective display of solidarity," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

It is noted that by joining the Declaration, the participating countries supported the Ukrainian Peace Formula, welcomed the creation of the Register of Damages Caused by Russia's Aggression against Ukraine, as the first component of the International Compensation Mechanism, declared their readiness to participate in further initiatives to develop the mechanism, including the creation of the Compensation Commission and the Compensation Fund, and called on Russia to release civilian Ukrainians, including deported Ukrainian children.

"Today, Europe is facing extraordinary challenges in the context of Russia's full-scale, barbaric and brutal aggression against Ukraine. This aggression is contrary to all our values and principles, as well as the foundations of European architecture, which was formed to avoid a repetition of the atrocities of the Second World War. I am convinced that in these dark times for our continent, the unwavering commitment of the Council of Europe to these values and principles is more important than ever," Shmyhal said.