Facts

20:19 17.05.2023

Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

2 min read

As a result of the work of the fourth summit of the Council of Europe, which took place in Reykjavik, some 46 countries adopted a Declaration in support of Ukraine, Government Portal said.

"The clear message of the Council of Europe summit in support of further efforts to create a Special Tribunal to punish the Russian political and military leadership for the crime of aggression is extremely important. Let me to say thank you to all friends of Ukraine for the effective display of solidarity," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

It is noted that by joining the Declaration, the participating countries supported the Ukrainian Peace Formula, welcomed the creation of the Register of Damages Caused by Russia's Aggression against Ukraine, as the first component of the International Compensation Mechanism, declared their readiness to participate in further initiatives to develop the mechanism, including the creation of the Compensation Commission and the Compensation Fund, and called on Russia to release civilian Ukrainians, including deported Ukrainian children.

"Today, Europe is facing extraordinary challenges in the context of Russia's full-scale, barbaric and brutal aggression against Ukraine. This aggression is contrary to all our values and principles, as well as the foundations of European architecture, which was formed to avoid a repetition of the atrocities of the Second World War. I am convinced that in these dark times for our continent, the unwavering commitment of the Council of Europe to these values and principles is more important than ever," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #ec #support #declaration

MORE ABOUT

17:40 13.05.2023
G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

18:09 04.05.2023
Belgium, the Netherlands remain committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to further Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening defense capabilities – joint declaration

Belgium, the Netherlands remain committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to further Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening defense capabilities – joint declaration

20:15 03.05.2023
Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

18:59 28.04.2023
Czech Republic, Slovakia stand ready to intensify their support of Ukraine's ambition to join NATO once conditions allow for it – three presidents' joint declaration

Czech Republic, Slovakia stand ready to intensify their support of Ukraine's ambition to join NATO once conditions allow for it – three presidents' joint declaration

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

12:15 25.04.2023
European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

20:18 24.04.2023
Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

19:49 19.04.2023
West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

19:29 17.04.2023
Farmers to receive 15% compensation for cost of non-GMO soybean seeds

Farmers to receive 15% compensation for cost of non-GMO soybean seeds

13:51 15.04.2023
The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

AD

HOT NEWS

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

LATEST

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

AD
AD
AD
AD