Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

U.S. officials say the Patriot system has suffered minimal damage since the Russian attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, CNN said.

"The damage to a Patriot air defense system following a Russian missile attack near Kyiv on Tuesday morning is minimal, three US officials tell CNN, with one official describing it as 'minor' damage," CNN said on Wednesday.

The United States sent inspectors to examine the system after reports from the Ukrainian side that the system appeared to have been damaged, one official said.

According to CNN, citing officials, the system itself is still operational, the officials said, and the radar component of the Patriot, one of its most important elements, was not damaged. U.S. officials do not believe the Patriot will need to be removed from the battlefield for repairs.

A complete Patriot battery has six major components: generators, a radar set, a control station, antennas, a launcher station and interceptor missiles. The components operate together to fire a Patriot missile and successfully guide it to its target.

Earlier it was reported, citing CNN, that the Patriot could have been damaged, but not destroyed, as a result of the shelling of Kyiv on Tuesday.