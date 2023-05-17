Facts

12:35 17.05.2023

Maliar: Russian narratives about alleged destruction of Patriot air defense system, successes in Bakhmut - attempt to hide fears about Ukrainian counteroffensive

2 min read
Maliar: Russian narratives about alleged destruction of Patriot air defense system, successes in Bakhmut - attempt to hide fears about Ukrainian counteroffensive

The purpose of Russian narratives about the alleged destruction of the Patriot air defense system and the successes in Bakhmut is to hide the fact that Russia is actually afraid of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"The night rocket attack and its consequences have become the leitmotif of discussions in the channels of pro-Russian telegrams. So, the Russian Defense Ministry has already managed to declare that the purpose of the attack has been achieved and all targets have been hit. Russian Telegram channels are actively spreading information about the alleged destruction of the Patriot battery by a single Dagger (Kinzhal) missile. There are also reports in which the authors went even further and wrote that 2 Iris-T units were additionally destroyed," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

Maliar said that with such messages, the Russian Federation promotes its narrative about the military might of the state, and manipulations in the information space are aimed at creating "a mythical image of the invincibility of the Russian superpower and the intimidation of the international and Ukrainian community."

"It is worth noting that the constant information background of the narrative about the power of Russia remains the coverage of the situation around Bakhmut and other cities with active actions at the front, where, according to authors from Russia, the occupiers constantly seem to be demonstrating success," she added.

According to Maliar, the dissemination of the above narratives has the goal of hiding the fact that in fact Russia is afraid of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Tags: #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

14:54 17.05.2023
Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

17:49 16.05.2023
AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

20:41 15.05.2023
Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

17:40 15.05.2023
Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

17:12 15.05.2023
Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

12:43 13.05.2023
Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

12:36 12.05.2023
Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

11:07 11.05.2023
Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

Russians limited in their ability to defend against AFU counterattacks in Bakhmut area – ISW

20:18 10.05.2023
In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

19:49 10.05.2023
Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

AD

HOT NEWS

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

LATEST

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD