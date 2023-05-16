Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Strike drones from the UK with a range of more than 200 km will be in service not with the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, said spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

"These drones will not be in service with the Air Forces, but with other Defense Forces, since they are barrage ammunition that can fly for more than 200 km. They will be used by different units of the Defense Forces. This is a type of weapon that will certainly be used more and more, because compared to cruise missiles and other types of weapons, it is a cheap type of ammunition, but no less effective," he said on the telethon.

Ihnat noted that the sphere of production of UAVs and means of countering them will "gain momentum".

"Unfortunately, the enemy is also making some steps in this direction. And the fact that our partners are helping us in this is very good," he added.

The spokesperson of the Armed Forces also stressed that thanks to the Storm Shadow missile provided by the UK, Ukraine "can have a long arm" and reach the logistics of the enemy.

Earlier, Reuters, citing the British government, reported that the UK intends to send hundreds of new attack UAVs with a range of more than 200 km to Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph, the UK intends to transfer UAVs to Ukraine that have a range of more than 125 miles — more than twice as long as Himars.