Facts

18:21 16.05.2023

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

2 min read
Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Strike drones from the UK with a range of more than 200 km will be in service not with the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, said spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

"These drones will not be in service with the Air Forces, but with other Defense Forces, since they are barrage ammunition that can fly for more than 200 km. They will be used by different units of the Defense Forces. This is a type of weapon that will certainly be used more and more, because compared to cruise missiles and other types of weapons, it is a cheap type of ammunition, but no less effective," he said on the telethon.

Ihnat noted that the sphere of production of UAVs and means of countering them will "gain momentum".

"Unfortunately, the enemy is also making some steps in this direction. And the fact that our partners are helping us in this is very good," he added.

The spokesperson of the Armed Forces also stressed that thanks to the Storm Shadow missile provided by the UK, Ukraine "can have a long arm" and reach the logistics of the enemy.

Earlier, Reuters, citing the British government, reported that the UK intends to send hundreds of new attack UAVs with a range of more than 200 km to Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph, the UK intends to transfer UAVs to Ukraine that have a range of more than 125 miles — more than twice as long as Himars.

Tags: #uk #drones

MORE ABOUT

17:07 15.05.2023
UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

12:47 15.05.2023
UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

20:46 11.05.2023
Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

19:10 11.05.2023
All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

17:41 11.05.2023
UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

19:08 08.05.2023
Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

18:35 08.05.2023
Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

15:57 08.05.2023
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

21:00 21.04.2023
UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

LATEST

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

McDonald's reopens two restaurants in Poltava, Kremenchuk

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD