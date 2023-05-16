AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Ukrainian defense forces have liberated from the Russian occupation around 20 square kilometers of area in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, however, the enemy has slightly advanced inside the city and is pulling in professional paratrooper units, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"Information about the course of hostilities should be considered taking into account all measures taken withing the defense operation without taking them out of context. For example, our forces liberated from the Russian occupation around 20 square kilometers of area in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut within a few days," she said on the Telegram channel.

The deputy minister stressed that, at the same time, the enemy has slightly advanced inside the city of Bakhmut and was completely destroying the city by artillery shelling. In addition, the enemy has pulled in profession paratrooper units.

"The fierce fighting continues with different results. In the current situation, our forces are doing their best and even more," Maliar said.