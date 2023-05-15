Facts

Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

Leader of the European Solidarity Party, MP, Fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko said on the air of the British television channel Sky News that Ukrainians are united around the long-awaited offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the website of the political force on Monday.

When asked how he assesses the results of the European tour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Poroshenko replied: "Every Ukrainian, from soldiers, and me, as the fifth president of Ukraine to President Zelenskyy do maximum we can to provide the offensive operation, which should start in the very near future."

"President Zelenskyy hold a mandate from the Ukrainian people for the victory. And we definitely count on the Great Britain, because you are supplying us a lot of assistance and support. Your missiles Storm Shadow which are already has an extremely positive use on the battlefield," the politician said.

He thanked the British side "for leadership and given the positive example of other nations." "Behind me we have trucks, the artillery trucks which were bought by my charitable foundation. All together these are millions of pounds of my money, together with money of volunteers. These trucks are delivered from the UK. In total, over 300 trucks together with tractors, together generators, electronic warfare systems and many other things, which was delivered from the UK directly to Ukrainian troops, increasing the effectiveness of the offensive operation," the politician said.

"I also want to attract your attention to the G7 summit in Japan. We look forward to new solutions for the supply of modern military technology, including jet fighters and long-range missiles, as a result of this G7 summit. G7 member countries should follow the British example, including a joint decision about our future membership in NATO, which should be taken at summit in Vilnius this year," Poroshenko said.

