URCS launches first aid animal courses in Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has started to teach Kyiv residents how to give first aid to animals.

"In Kyiv…instructors of the Ukrainian Red Cross have started to hold first aid animal course… This training is unique and new," the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

The program of the course includes the theory and practice of algorithms for providing first aid to animals in case of respiratory arrest, bleeding, fainting, injuries, wounds, poisoning, tick bites. During the classes, the URCS instructors also tell their students about the principles of safe handling of animals, which is important when helping stray animals.

The URCS will issue certificates for the training participants at the end of the course.