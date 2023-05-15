Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

The situation in Bakhmut is very difficult, Russian occupation forces are pulling up their airborne assault units to the outskirts of the city, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"The situation in Bakhmut and the neighborhood is very difficult now. Really. Despite everything, our troops managed to advance for several days. This is all thanks to the superpowers and professionalism of our military. The Russians do not change goals. They are pulling their airborne assault units to the outskirts of Bakhmut," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday morning.

Maliar also said that heavy battles continue to defend Bakhmut.