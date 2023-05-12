Facts

12:36 12.05.2023

Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Ukrainian defenders advanced 2 km in Bakhmut direction, not a single position in Bakhmut has been lost this week, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"And the real situation during the week is such that, despite the presence of weapons: the enemy failed to realize their plans; the enemy suffered heavy losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2 km in the direction of Bakhmut; we haven’t lost a single position in Bakhmut this week," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

She stressed that during the week Bakhmut remained the leading topic in Russian telegram channels and the media. The Deputy Minister noted that at the same time, the enemy gives false information about the shortage of weapons, which probably aims to justify the real situation.

"The analysis of the messages shows that this town is important for the enemy. Almost sacred. How does the enemy cover information about the battles in Bakhmut? He praises himself, talks about his alleged success and comes up with stories about our military command," she added.

