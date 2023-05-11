Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to cancel Russian visas for Georgian citizens and restore air traffic as political compensation for the refusal of the current authorities to impose sanctions on Russia imposed because of the invasion of Ukraine, said sppokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"Russia offers Georgia to conclude an agreement with the devil. And in a deal with the devil, as you know, the devil wins. We consider Vladimir Putin's decision to cancel Russian visas for Georgian citizens and restore air traffic as political compensation for the refusal of the current authorities to impose sanctions on Russia imposed because of its attack on Ukraine, as well as the slowdown in European integration," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Tbilisi's course to normalize relations with Moscow is taking place against the background of the Russian occupation of 20% of Georgian territory and the occupying of Georgia with Russian citizens.

"The Kremlin receives concessions without responsibility for the grief it has caused the Georgian people. In 2008, Russian planes had already flown to Georgia to bomb civilians. Now they are planning to bomb the European future of Georgians," the ministry said.

Nikolenko added that Russia is not interested in Georgia's promotion in the EU and NATO, its prosperity and development. At the same time, "the policy of rapprochement with the aggressor does not find support among some Georgian politicians and the population, who have repeatedly publicly expressed their position."

"In this context, we express solidarity and support to the Georgians in their legitimate desire to build a prosperous European state within its internationally recognized borders. We call on the Georgian government to synchronize its policy towards Russia with that of the EU, as well as to refrain from actions rejecting Georgia's further European movement," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged.

Earlier, the Russian Federation issued a presidential decree on lifting restrictions on flights to Georgia, which had been in effect since July 2019. Before the arrival of the airline from Georgia to Russia, flights were operated by Georgian Airways and MyWay Airlines.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili offered to introduce visas for Russian citizens in response.

"I propose to convene the National Security Council and consider the introduction of visas for Russian citizens for a period of three months, which is necessary for us, taking into account internal challenges. We need more state control over Russians entering our country, so it is necessary to take some measures so that all this is in a normal civilized framework," Zourabichvili said at a briefing on Wednesday.

She noted that "Georgia does not need any alleged concessions from Russia."

Zourabichvili believes that the decision of the Russian leadership "contradicts the interests of Georgia."

Currently, Russians visit Georgia in accordance with a visa-free regime.