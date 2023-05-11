Zelenskyy meets with adviser to President of Brazil

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is the only plan capable of stopping Russian aggression.

“Met with Special Advisor on Foreign Policy to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim. Emphasized that the only plan capable of stopping Russian aggression in Ukraine is the Ukrainian Peace Formula. We discussed the possibility of holding the Ukraine-Latin America Summit. I look forward to continuing dialogue with President Lula and welcoming him to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.