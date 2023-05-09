Stefanishyna: Political signal Ukraine to receive at Vilnius NATO Summit not clear yet

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has said that a political signal Ukraine will receive at the NATO Summit in Vilnius is not clear yet.

"Today, we do not understand the political signal that Ukraine will receive during Vilnius [summit]. We understand that we must go beyond the open door policy, we must move away from waiting for an action plan for membership," she said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that today Ukraine is the main NATO standard.

"We are sure that there are no objective grounds for not inviting Ukraine to NATO. A political invitation of Ukraine to NATO membership is absolutely possible, and we will expect it in Vilnius. We hope that the Allies will be ready to discuss this during the summit," she said.

Stefanishyna also said that most of all Ukraine does not want to bring from the summit in Vilnius "a signal that NATO is weak, that the Alliance itself is weak, that there is no unity in important strategic decisions."