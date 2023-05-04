Facts

12:43 04.05.2023

Mayor of Brussels hands over two ambulances to Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko met with mayor of Brussels Philippe Close, who arrived on a visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"Philippe Close handed over two modern ambulances from the capital of Belgium. They will save the health and lives of civilians in Kyiv suffering from constant massive attacks by Russian barbarians," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

He recalled that a year ago Close had already visited Kyiv to support its residents, and then he also handed over two ambulances, medicines and equipment to the Ukrainian capital.

"Last November, the Kyiv Investment Forum was held in Brussels. Following the forum, a number of European cities signed a joint Declaration of Mutual Understanding in support of reconstruction and sustainable development of Kyiv. Today we will have an online meeting with the signatories of this document and a presentation of projects in the implementation of which Kyiv needs the help of partners," Klitschko said.

