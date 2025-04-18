Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:14 18.04.2025

Ukraine receives final batch of 20 KIA BONGO ambulances from South Korea

Photo: https://moz.gov.ua/uk

Ukraine has received the final batch of 20 KIA BONGO ambulances, completing a donation of 200 vehicles from the government of the Republic of Korea.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total value of all donated vehicles – delivered in coordination with the Korean Embassy in Ukraine – exceeds $12 million.

Each vehicle is fully equipped with modern medical devices needed to save lives both on the scene and during patient transport. Equipment includes defibrillator-monitors, oxygen delivery systems, trauma care kits, stretchers, and emergency medications.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that since the start of the full-scale war, over 600 ambulances have been destroyed or damaged by the enemy.

With international support, Ukraine has already received over 1,500 emergency medical vehicles, including 73 armored ambulances.

The modernization of the emergency fleet began in 2020-2021, prior to the full-scale invasion, with 895 ambulances purchased using state budget funds. These vehicles played a critical role in maintaining emergency services during the war's early months.

The Ministry also noted that as part of recent humanitarian aid, Ukrainian medical facilities received 100 advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems and 30 mobile X-ray fluoroscopy systems from the Korean government.

Tags: #ambulances #south_korea

