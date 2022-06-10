SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine is working on the supply of ambulances purchased before the war, Acting Director General of SOE Olena Zhuzha has said.

"In the first days of the war, 117 ambulances were delivered, which is 13% of the quantity we purchase. Now we are working to ensure that all the vehicles come to us," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchased 867 ambulances in 2021. Purchases were made in two batches: 622 vehicles were procured in September, and another 245 were procured at the end of the year.

The cost of the last 245 vehicles amounted to UAH 417 million, of which UAH 346 million were funds that were saved as part of previous procurement of ambulances.