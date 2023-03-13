Luxembourg sends 14 armored ambulances to Ukraine – embassy

Luxembourg has sent 14 armored ambulances manufactured by the British company Venari to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg has reported.

"Very soon the vehicles will be sent to the front line, where they will fulfil their primary mission – to save the lives of our warriors who defend our country, as well as civilians who are constantly become victims of barbaric russian shelling," the Embassy said.

The action was implemented as part of the "Ukraine is calling" initiative, organized by the Community of Ukrainians in Luxembourg LUkraine asbl, and supported by the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The goal of the initiative was to raise EUR 10 million for the purchase of 112 ambulances and fire trucks.

"We express our deep gratitude to the Ministry of Defense of Luxembourg, in particular to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Defense of Luxembourg Mr. Francois Bausch, Chief of the General Staff Steve Thull and Deputy Chairman of Venari Group Oliver North. Special thanks to the President of LUkraine Mr. Mykola Zharov, Vice President of LUkraine Inna Yaremenko, as well as the entire LUkraine team," the diplomatic mission said.