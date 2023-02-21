Epicenter sent 50 ambulances worth UAH 133.5 mln to Ukrainian doctors

The Epicenter Group of Companies has already handed over 50 ambulances purchased as part of the Saving Lives charitable initiative worth UAH 133.5 million to Ukrainian doctors, the group's press service reported.

According to a press release, a new batch of 10 vehicles was sent to doctors in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih, Kremenchuk, Odesa, and Vinnytsia.

"I believe that the new ambulances will help to respond to emergencies even more efficiently and quickly and provide the necessary assistance to people. Our Saving Lives initiative continues," Halyna Hereha, co-founder of Epicenter K LLC, said.

According to the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, 649 ambulances have been damaged or captured since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported, Epicenter launched a campaign in its retail network for the purchase of 55 ambulances, transferring funds from each purchase in the network's shopping centers. According to the network, more than a million buyers supported the charity event.