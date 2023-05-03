Facts

19:40 03.05.2023

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

1 min read
DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

DTEK Energy plans to launch three new longwalls in May in addition to the eight already put into operation since the beginning of 2023, the energy holding reported.

"DTEK Energy miners continue to work on providing Ukrainian thermal power plants with coal. To do this, they have put eight new longwalls into operation since the beginning of the year. We plan to launch three more in May," it reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the company, one of the longwalls has reserves of more than 1 million tonnes, which will come in handy in preparation for next winter.

"DTEK miners are making every effort to ensure that the Ukrainian generation is provided with coal," the energy holding noted.

As reported, in 2022, the company's coal mining enterprises put into operation 28 new longwalls.

Tags: #dtek

MORE ABOUT

16:09 04.04.2023
DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

20:40 28.03.2023
DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

13:54 22.03.2023
DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

10:28 21.03.2023
DTEK extends period for partial redemption of DTEK Energy eurobonds

DTEK extends period for partial redemption of DTEK Energy eurobonds

09:47 10.03.2023
DTEK again offers partial redemption of DTEK Energy's eurobonds

DTEK again offers partial redemption of DTEK Energy's eurobonds

12:09 07.03.2023
DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

16:17 06.03.2023
Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

17:36 28.02.2023
DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

09:18 14.02.2023
DTEK resumes power supply to 90,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

DTEK resumes power supply to 90,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

18:19 13.02.2023
DTEK Renewables extends redemption of eurobonds by two days

DTEK Renewables extends redemption of eurobonds by two days

AD

HOT NEWS

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

Sixteen people killed on Wed due to massive enemy attack of Kherson, region

Podoliak: Ukraine didn’t attack Kremlin, goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

LATEST

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

Sixteen people killed on Wed due to massive enemy attack of Kherson, region

Podoliak: Ukraine didn’t attack Kremlin, goals of our defense forces are exclusively military facilities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

Nikiforov: We have no information about night attacks on Kremlin

AD
AD
AD
AD