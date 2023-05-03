DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

DTEK Energy plans to launch three new longwalls in May in addition to the eight already put into operation since the beginning of 2023, the energy holding reported.

"DTEK Energy miners continue to work on providing Ukrainian thermal power plants with coal. To do this, they have put eight new longwalls into operation since the beginning of the year. We plan to launch three more in May," it reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the company, one of the longwalls has reserves of more than 1 million tonnes, which will come in handy in preparation for next winter.

"DTEK miners are making every effort to ensure that the Ukrainian generation is provided with coal," the energy holding noted.

As reported, in 2022, the company's coal mining enterprises put into operation 28 new longwalls.