16:12 03.05.2023

Finland supports idea of just world for Ukraine – Niinisto

Finland supports the idea of a just world for Ukraine, President of this country Sauli Niinisto said at a briefing in Helsinki after meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We had a short discussion on bilateral relations. We support and will support your country. The 15th aid package is already being prepared and the next one will be," the President of Finland said.

"We support the idea of a just peace for Ukraine," the President stressed.

Answering a question about possible deliveries of aircraft, Niinisto noted that Finland does not have F-16 fighters, but there are Hornet fighters, but "there are not very many of them." "Since we are very determined and we need a strong defense, we could not give away the Hornet. At that time, they were already decommissioned," Niinisto said.

"But we like your planes," Zelenskyy said.

The Finnish President also noted the importance of the NATO countries at the Vilnius summit "speaking with one voice."

