Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Estonia will acquire barrage ammunition for the first time, it will purchase them from the Israeli state-owned company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for EUR 100 million.

"The presence of such an offensive potential will certainly significantly increase Estonia's defense capability," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur commented on Tuesday on the signing of the contract, which has become one of the most expensive.

According to him, the appearance of a new type of ammunition will be an important addition to the development of Estonia's defense capability. They will allow to attack the enemy from closed firing positions from a long distance.

Pevkur stressed that together with anti-ship missiles and multiple launch rocket systems, Estonia will have a number of new opportunities to influence the enemy from long distances in the near future.