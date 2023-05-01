Facts

18:03 01.05.2023

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

2 min read
Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, formulated why Ukrainians believe that Russia should disappear in its modern form and within its modern borders.

"Firstly, where the fate of Ukraine intersects with Russia, it is always the story of millions of victims, murders and suffering. Everything that concerns Russia turns into death, rot and dirt. Secondly, over the centuries, Russian education has implemented a thoughtful and purposeful the policy of destroying Ukraine – language, culture, history. Thirdly, hatred of everything Ukrainian lies at the heart of the cannibalistic ideology of the 'Russian world. Fourthly, the 'final solution' of the Ukrainian question is nothing but the national idea of Russia. Fifthly, independent and free Ukraine is a historical verdict for Russia as a country, a state, an empire that could not fully become either the first, or the second, or the third," he said on Facebook on Monday.

"Since Russia is: First, the territory of comprehensive slavery and violence as a norm. Second, the dominance of a humble human herd without a sense of dignity and self-respect. Three, an education that has proved with its entire existence that it can only live knee-deep in its own or someone else's blood. Four, what is not reformed and not cured. Five, slavery as a norm, freedom as a deviation. Six, 'elite' in the role of serfs in the Boss, without position, principles and pride. Seven, leaders with mental disorders – complexes inferiority, megalomania and persecution. Eight, the imprisoned countries and peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia, the Urals, the South, the Far East. Nine, the destroyed languages and cultures of the colonized peoples. The history of resistance to colonization and Russianization has been erased from memory. Ten, collective responsibility and guilt for crimes of Putinism against Ukraine," the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also said.

