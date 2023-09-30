Facts

17:03 30.09.2023

Part of missile production transferred abroad due to enemy attacks – Danilov

2 min read
After a missile strike on one of the Ukrainian missile production facilities, the enterprise was moved outside of Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said on Ukrainian Radio on September 29.

"This strike happened a long time ago and therefore, understanding that the Russians know the location of some facilities since the times of the Soviet Union, we took certain steps in advance to prevent them [attacks]. This does not affect the missile program globally," he said.

He also emphasized that "part of the production has been moved outside our country, where the Russian Federation will definitely not get it. After all, Russia can only fight with us, and if we are talking about NATO countries, then everything here is rather weak."

Also, according to Danilov, the Russian Federation has begun attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector, however, the state is doing everything to get through this season as easily as possible.

"The state is preparing as much as possible, but this does not mean that we will not have problems in winter. There will definitely be problems, but we must remember that we have already lived through one of the most difficult winters both for us and for the whole world. I don't know of any a country that would face such problems in winter during military operations," the NSDC Secretary said.

Tags: #danilov

