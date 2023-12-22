Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Ukrainian air defense forces have been "hunting" for a long time for Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, which were creating problems for the Defense Forces in the southern direction, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"We immediately received the report, we understand what we are talking about. Now we can reveal a small secret that the hunt for them continued for a long period of time. Since these planes interfered and made a danger for our soldiers, and I sincerely congratulate everyone who took part in this participation. Perfect result," Danilov said on Ukrainian Radio.

As reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on Friday at noon. Speaker of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ihnat said it is with these aircraft that the invaders launch attacks with guided bombs and guided missiles.