Facts

20:40 22.12.2023

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

1 min read
Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Ukrainian air defense forces have been "hunting" for a long time for Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, which were creating problems for the Defense Forces in the southern direction, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"We immediately received the report, we understand what we are talking about. Now we can reveal a small secret that the hunt for them continued for a long period of time. Since these planes interfered and made a danger for our soldiers, and I sincerely congratulate everyone who took part in this participation. Perfect result," Danilov said on Ukrainian Radio.

As reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on Friday at noon. Speaker of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ihnat said it is with these aircraft that the invaders launch attacks with guided bombs and guided missiles.

Tags: #russia #danilov #planes #destruction

MORE ABOUT

19:18 22.12.2023
Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

21:20 19.12.2023
Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

Finalized document on Peace Formula to be handed over to Russia – Zelenskyy

14:29 15.12.2023
Kuleba: Danube Commission decides to terminate Russia's membership

Kuleba: Danube Commission decides to terminate Russia's membership

19:37 14.12.2023
Finland to close border with Russia again

Finland to close border with Russia again

20:50 12.12.2023
Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

20:48 08.12.2023
Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

20:51 07.12.2023
EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

20:35 04.12.2023
Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

10:55 04.12.2023
Russia preparing to launch another wave of disinformation about reasons for suspension of prisoner exchanges – Coordination HQ

Russia preparing to launch another wave of disinformation about reasons for suspension of prisoner exchanges – Coordination HQ

21:08 01.12.2023
OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Biden signs executive order authorizing sanctions on banks facilitating Russian military industry

Ihnat on downed Russian Su-34: It's one of newest aircraft

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

PM calls on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining, fortifications

Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

EU, Ukraine agree on updated TEN-T indicative maps

AD
AD
AD
AD