Facts

15:41 22.08.2023

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

2 min read
Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

The liberation of Crimea is likely to take place by military means and by the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

"For us, Crimea is part of our territory … We must release it. Moreover, we will release it. Most likely, this will happen by military means – if the aggressor country does not understand by this time that it needs to leave our territory. We have no other option," Danilov said, speaking at an event dubbed "On the eve of the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform."

He stressed that "any other case regarding Crimea will mean the preservation of the situation, the transfer of the war to our descendants, our children and grandchildren. Since the Russian Federation, having Crimea under its control, will never accept that it will have to calm down and live in peace."

"Only by expelling Russia from Crimea, moving it into the Sea of Azov, we will understand that our state will have certain guarantees of our security for a certain period of time. There simply cannot be any other option," he said.

He also believes that such a position of Ukraine does not need to be brought to someone and hold any consultations [with Western partners].

"We need to do our job – which is what our military, our Armed Forces are doing. It's only a matter of time. Will it be hard? Yes, it will be hard. Will they ‘underhand’ persuade us? Most likely, messages will be voiced, but in this case I always say: Gulchatai, open your face. A lot of anonymous messages are received that allegedly someone is asking or offering us [to liberate Crimea]. But no one revealed their face. And as soon as the clerk from NATO opened his face, he immediately received a worthy response from the public," Danilov summed up.

As reported, in mid–August, director of the NATO Secretary General's Office, Stian Jenssen, said that the solution for Ukraine may be to give up the territory [in favor of the Russian Federation] and receive NATO membership in return. He later stated that he was mistaken.

Tags: #crimea #danilov

MORE ABOUT

16:51 22.08.2023
Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

16:31 22.08.2023
Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

18:21 09.08.2023
Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

16:09 05.08.2023
Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

14:30 05.08.2023
Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

09:18 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

19:27 01.08.2023
Rada offered to settle issues of administrative structure of ARC before de-occupation of peninsula

Rada offered to settle issues of administrative structure of ARC before de-occupation of peninsula

18:59 01.08.2023
Yusov on destruction of Crimean Bridge: Such excesses will continue until Ukraine de-occupied

Yusov on destruction of Crimean Bridge: Such excesses will continue until Ukraine de-occupied

15:13 25.07.2023
Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

16:48 24.07.2023
DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

LATEST

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Ukraine initiates creation of mixed medical commissions for prisoner swap

South African, Chinese leaders speak in favour of Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Peace Formula summit may be held in France

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

AD
AD
AD
AD